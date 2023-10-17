The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $125.86 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $344.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.