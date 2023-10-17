The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

