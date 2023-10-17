The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southern has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,372,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,142,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

