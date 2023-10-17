The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Timken worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

