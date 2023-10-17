Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 165,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.56 million for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0758929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

