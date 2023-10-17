Tiaa Fsb Purchases 45,518 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2,698.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.