Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,869 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 24,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,439,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $286.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.04 and its 200-day moving average is $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

