Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 94,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347,713 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

