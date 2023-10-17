Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Head to Head Comparison

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $22.22 million 0.28 -$33.14 million ($8.80) -0.32 Tingo Group $1.95 billion 0.10 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tingo Group.

This table compares Stryve Foods and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods -82.91% -122.85% -45.44% Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

