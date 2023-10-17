Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TTNP stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
