Tobam Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

