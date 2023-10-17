Tobam Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tobam raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in American Express were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.