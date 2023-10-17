Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.65.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $208.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.36. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

