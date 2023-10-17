Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.91. 30,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,082. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.36. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.