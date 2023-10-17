Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 82,172 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,784,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 611,581 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,593,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 37,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,718. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

