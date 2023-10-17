Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

BATS DFIC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,049,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

