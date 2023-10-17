Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 15,841 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,406,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,212 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

