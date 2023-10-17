Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 388,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,921. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

