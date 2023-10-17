Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

