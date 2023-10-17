Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. 658,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

