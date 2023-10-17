Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.21 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 3.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP remained flat at $26.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.