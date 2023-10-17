Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 380.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 318,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,187. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

