Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $157.59. The stock had a trading volume of 268,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,141. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

