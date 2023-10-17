Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,764 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. 49,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,765. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

