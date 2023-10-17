Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,411,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,219,000 after purchasing an additional 157,299 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,037,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

Prologis stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 949,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

