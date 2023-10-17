TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,847. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

