TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,859. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

