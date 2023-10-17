TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after acquiring an additional 608,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

