TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,116 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,887. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

