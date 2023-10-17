TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,496,418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

