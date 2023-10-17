TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 751,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,220. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

