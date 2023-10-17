TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 325,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.