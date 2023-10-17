Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires Shares of 3,076 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DD opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $78.74.
In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
