U.S. GoldMining Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USGO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 17th

U.S. GoldMining’s (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 17th. U.S. GoldMining had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of U.S. GoldMining’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on U.S. GoldMining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. GoldMining as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

