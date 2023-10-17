Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,396 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,619 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,232,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.