Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

UBSFY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

UBSFY stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

(Get Free Report

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.