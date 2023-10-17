UFO Gaming Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $357,891.52 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

