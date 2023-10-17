Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,350. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

