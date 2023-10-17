Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

UNP traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.58. 292,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.