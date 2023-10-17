United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $156.81. 257,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,033. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $173.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

