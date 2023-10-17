UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $499.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.57.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

