V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 541.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 206.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

