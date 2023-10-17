Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

