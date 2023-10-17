Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $400.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $291.34 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.05 and a 200 day moving average of $388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.