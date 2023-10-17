Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $209.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average of $213.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

