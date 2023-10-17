Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $400.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.13 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average of $397.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

