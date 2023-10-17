Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

