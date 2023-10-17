Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 134 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

