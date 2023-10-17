VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,945 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 89,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.