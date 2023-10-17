Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 4,437,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,521. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

